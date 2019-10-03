Documentary to be shown

GREENVILLE – With the approach of Veterans Day, The Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a locally produced documentary about Marion R. Adams, 2019 recipient of The Ford Oval Honor.

Adams joined the Navy just before graduating high school in May 1942. He was assigned to be a radioman aboard an LST (Landing Ship Tanks) and was soon involved in the Normandy D-Day Invasion.

His LST arrived at Omaha Beach the morning of June 6, 1944 and landed at four of the five invasion beaches while delivering troops, equipment, and supplies. He celebrated his 21st birthday on Gold Beach on June 11. He also took part in the Southern France Invasion and Okinawa Invasion. His LST was one of a few that served in both theaters during the war.

Adams is now 96 years old and still has a vivid memory of the invasions that took place 75 years ago. He plans to attend the showing and would love to answer any questions you might have.

Also available will be the local producer, Diana Spitler of Bradford. Spitler created “World War II on an LST” using letters and interviews to tell the story of three brothers from Miami County who joined the military during World War II. “World War II on an LST” won the Philo T. Farnsworth Award for excellence in community programming from The Alliance for Community Media – Central States Region. Spitler is honored to help all learn why we must always remember our veterans and the sacrifices they make for our freedom.

Come to Fort Jefferson Church, 3856 Church St., Ft. Jefferson and experience this presentation. Call (574) 850-9825 or E-mail rdfarms@embarqmail.com with questions or comments.

The first part will be shown Nov. 2, 7 p.m. and the second part will be shown Nov. 9, 7 p.m. Each showing will last 1 1/2 hours with commentary from Spitler and Adams.