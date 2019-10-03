Greenville man killed by bull

GREENVILLE – An area man was pronounced dead on the scene Wednesday evening after being fatally injured in a livestock accident outside of Greenville. At approximately 6:44 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with CareFlight and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to 6517 Heller Road in reference to a male who was found outside unconscious and bleeding.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that 53-year-old Bruce Hoskins of Greenville was found by family members after he was struck and fatally injured by a bull at his residence. Lifesaving measures were started while on the phone with 9-1-1 operators prior to the arrival of first responders when it was discovered that Hoskins was no longer breathing.

CareFlight did respond, landing in a pasture behind the residence, aiding in the care of the victim. The Darke County Coroner’s Office was requested to the scene to assist in the investigation of the death.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews, including CareFlight, responded to a scene near Greenville on the report of a livestock accident. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_livestock-accident-w.jpg Emergency crews, including CareFlight, responded to a scene near Greenville on the report of a livestock accident. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com