Mark’s Bike Drive returns

DARKE COUNTY – For the past five years, Mark’s Bike Drive has put more than 1,000 bicycles under the Christmas tree of Darke, Miami and Shelby county children.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the bike drive kicked off for a second time in Darke County with county commissioners signing a proclamation recognizing the 6th annual Christmas initiative, spearheaded by Mark Reedy of Piqua.

Reedy, a financial planner with Thrivent Financial, has set a goal to provide children in need with a brand new bike for Christmas.

“Every child should have a bike so they can get some exercise and have fun with friends,” Reedy said, noting he’s very appreciative of the help already being provided by Darke County officials and organizations.

“We are extremely blessed to have such terrific support” from Darke County, he said.

Reedy has partnered with the Road Hoggs’ Toys for Tykes and the Darke County office of Community Action Partnership, who are helping administer the project locally and will help distribute the bikes from the Darke County Fairgrounds on Dec. 14.

Area individuals and businesses are being invited to participate in Mark’s Bike Drive by making a donation for the purchase of new bikes.

There’s a suggested donation of $90 – the average cost of a new kid’s bike – but any amount will be accepted. Donations may be made online at www.MarksBikeDrive.org or by check to Mark’s Bike Drive and mailed to 429 N. Main St., Piqua, OH 45356.

All bikes purchased this year will go to a Darke County child. The deadline to contribute is Nov. 22.

More information is available at MarksBikeDrive.org.

Reedy also may be reached at 937-778-1353.

Darke County Commissioners are supporting Mark’s Bike Drive, which will provide new bicycles for children in Darke County. Above, left to right, drive organizer Mark Reedy, commissioners Mike Rhoades, Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall, and Josh Reedy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Cropped-Bikes.jpg Darke County Commissioners are supporting Mark’s Bike Drive, which will provide new bicycles for children in Darke County. Above, left to right, drive organizer Mark Reedy, commissioners Mike Rhoades, Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall, and Josh Reedy. Susan Hartley | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 937-548-3330 or email shartley@aimmediamidwest.com

