GHS choirs present ‘A Blast of Broadway’

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Vocal Music students will perform their annual Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Hall. This year’s theme is “A Blaat of Broadway.”

The concert will begin with the Wavaires performing “Seize the Day” from “Newsies.” Girls Glee will perform songs from “Hairspray.” Collage will perform multiple selections from “Mamma Mia” and Concert Choir will perform songs from “Phantom of the Opera.”

The Wavaires also will be performing a medley of selections from the hit musical “Hamilton.” The concert will conclude with all the choirs coming together for “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen.”

In addition to all the GHS Choirs performing the evening of the 15th, the Special Olympics performing arts camp participants also will be performing for the evening, alongside the Wavaires. They will perform various selections for the Broadway Musical version of “The Lion King.”

Tickets for the show on Oct. 15 are available now online at ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Tickets also will be available for purchase the night of the show in the ticket booth at Memorial Hall. Pre-sale tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults. All seats purchased at the door are $7.

The GHS Choirs are directed by Chelsea Whirledge and accompanied by Christopher Andres. The choreographer for the show is Brooke Jendrusik, from the Brooke Alise Dance Company in Sebastian, Fla.

Be sure to like and follow Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters on Facebook to receive the latest news and ways to support the G.H.S. Vocal Music program and other events.