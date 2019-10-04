New encampment chair

GREENVILLE – Garst Museum and the Darke County Park District are pleased to welcome Deb Shiverdecker as the 2020 Living History Encampment chairperson for The Gathering at Garst. Shiverdecker has worked as the administrative assistant at the Darke County Park District for 15 years.

During that time, she has helped organize history-related and other large events that the Park District hosts including Prairie Days, Candlelight Dinners on the Prairie, Maple Sugarin’ and the annual Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland. Shiverdecker was instrumental in the organization and planning of the bicentennial celebration of the Treaty of Greene Ville that the Park District hosted in 2014. She has served as a co-organizer of the encampment at The Gathering for the past several years.

Jenny Clark, chairperson of The Gathering at Garst, states, “We are confident with Deb’s leadership and the help of our committee members that the encampment will continue to be an exciting part of The Gathering. We are all looking forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Gathering at Garst in July 2020 as we welcome Deb to our team.”

The Living History Encampment at The Gathering at Garst has become a premier living-history event receiving statewide attention. The encampment is staged under the shade of 300-year-old oak trees on land owned by the Darke County Park District. The partnership between Garst Museum and the Darke County Park District helps ensure the longevity of the encampment. It is the excellent leadership over the past nine years that has helped the encampment grow in popularity. Hank Steinmetz and Galen Delk, his successor, were both instrumental in starting and making the encampment the success that it is today. Their hard work and dedication along with help from loyal committee members are deeply appreciated. It is the hope of Garst Museum, Darke County Park District, and The Gathering at Garst Committee that the encampment continues its success.