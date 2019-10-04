NEWPORT – Darke County Pheasants Forever will be hosting the 18th annual youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Versailles FFA will also be partnering with Pheasants Forever by adding a new hunting field day immediately following the youth hunt approximately around 1 p.m.

This will be an excellent event for youth to enjoy a pheasant hunt, outdoor demonstrations, clay bird shooting, archery range, firearm safety and cleaning, game field dressing, wildlife habitat conservation, and other outdoor activities. This event is sponsored by Darke County Pheasants Forever, Versailles FFA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, The Wildlife Restoration Fund, and several local sponsors.

The purpose of the Youth Pheasant Hunt is to instill in young people a lifelong enthusiasm and respect for hunting, and to teach hunter safety, hunter ethics, and the importance of wildlife habitat conservation by providing a complete and realistic upland bird hunting experience.

The hunt and field day will be held at Deer Run, which is located at 5252 Stoker Road (about two miles southeast of Newport), Shelby County.

Only youth 12-16 years of age the day of the hunt with proof of hunter safety course completion and a valid Ohio hunting license or an apprenticeship license are eligible to hunt. However, family and friends of all ages can attend to participate in other outdoor activities. All youth must have a guardian present with them.

Applications must be received by Oct. 26. Applications can be picked up at Ace Hardware in Greenville during business hours. This application packet can be printed from the Darke County Pheasants Forever website http://www.darkecountypf675.org/events/