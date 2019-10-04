Pheasant hunt for vets

NEWPORT – Darke County Pheasants Forever will be hosting its ninth annual veteran’s pheasant hunt on Sunday, Nov. 10. This will be an excellent event for veteran’s to enjoy a pheasant hunt, learn about wildlife habitat conservation, enjoy clay bird shooting, and other outdoor activities.

The purpose of the Veteran’s Pheasant Hunt is to give military veterans the opportunity to enjoy a guided pheasant hunt and to understand Pheasants Forever’s mission to promote wildlife habitat conservation. This hunt is Pheasants Forever’s way of thanking all veteran’s for their service to our country. This hunt is sponsored by Darke County Pheasants Forever, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, the Wildlife Restoration Fund, and other local sponsors.

The hunt will be held at Deer Run, which is located at 5252 Stoker Road (about two miles southeast of Newport), Shelby County. All hunters will need to have a valid Ohio hunting license the day of the hunt. Hunting licenses will NOT be sold at the hunt. The hunt is for veterans; however, other family members and friends can attend to participate in other outdoor activities.

Applications must be received by Oct. 26. Applications can be picked up at Ace Hardware in Greenville during business hours. This application packet and directions can be printed from the Darke County Pheasants Forever website http://www.darkecountypf675.org/events/