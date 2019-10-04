Buell golf outing a success

GREENVILLE – The annual K of C golf outing was held Sept. 28 at White Springs Golf Course. This year the Golf Scramble was dedicated to the memory of Dennis Patrick (Denny) Buell, long time member of the K of C, who helped to sponsor and raise funds for the event in the past and who was also an avid golfer.

Luke Stachler, coordinator of the event announced the first place winner was the Robbins golf team and second place went to The Finnarn Law Office, with that team (Ted Finnarn, Bob Fasnaught, Kyle Kagey and Wayne Marker) shooting a 64 (eight below par) on the 18 holes. The law office was also a major sponsor of the outing and the awards presentation was attended by Eileen (Buell) Schulze, daughter of the late Dennis Buell.