Quarter auction benefits trip

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC), in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) and the Lighthouse Christian Center’s Circle of Friends (LCCCF) will be hosting a quarter auction on Nov. 15 to raise funds to be donated to the 2020 Veterans of Darke County Washington, D.C. Trip.

“Our Darke County Veterans have served us and our county well. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to give them our thanks,” said Delores Ely, DCRWC fundraising chairman.

The auction is open to the public and will be held from 7–9 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the VFW Post Hall, 219 North Ohio St., Greenville. Many vendors from Darke County will be featuring their products. A cash bar will be open and snacks will be sold.

“The auxiliary is looking forward to helping with this event that sends our Darke County Veterans to see the veteran memorials in Washington and the surrounding areas,” said Gail Snyder, VFWA president.

The Lighthouse Christian Center’s Circle of Friends will be providing set up and tear down for the evening’s event.

Businesses that might be interested in being featured for the evening, or for any questions, contact Delores Ely at (937) 548-0309.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.