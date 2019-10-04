Blue Star Mothers need help

GREENVILLE – Blue Star Mother’s Chapter 11 will be accepting monthly donations for their annual Christmas Packing Party—Holiday Hugs. The packing party is held annually in November prior to the holiday season. Packages sent have increased year after year, and the local Blue Star Moms are up to 200 care packages sent to deployed soldiers during the holiday season. They are reaching out to the community to request monthly donations of items needed as their supplies are running low. Every month there will be items requested that can be dropped in bins at the following locations: Minuteman Press on Broadway and AT&T on Wagner Avenue in Greenville as well as Sutton’s in Arcanum and Versailles Savings & Loan offices in Versailles.

For the month of October—“Jiff to Go” individual serving peanut butter cups, Christmas stockings, cheap sunglasses, socks (for men or women), and knit stocking hats (for men or women).

In addition to packing party donations, the chapter would love to grow the group with new membership. If you are a military parent (currently active or honorably discharged), or would be interested to join as an associate member to support your active military and local Veterans, or would prefer to make a monetary donation, please reach out to Linda Samuels via email at linlsam@aol.com.

Blue Star Mother’s Chapter 11 is a 501 c3 Non-Profit organization, chartered by the United States Congress in 1947 during WWII. They are an organization on a mission to provide support to soldiers and veterans here or abroad, as well as providing support during a family’s military journey. BSM Chapter 11 covers Preble, Darke, and Butler Counties in Ohio as well as Randolph & Wayne Counties in Indiana. Monthly meetings are held the last Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. at L&M Products in Eaton.