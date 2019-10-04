Domestic Violence Awareness month observed

DARKE COUNTY – County commissioners on Wednesday signed a proclamation recognizing the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

On hand in support of the proclamation were Sgt. Tony Royer from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Annie Sonner, coordinator/victim advocate from the Darke County Shelter From Violence Inc. and shelter representatives Katrina Angle, Paula Harman and Traci Riley.

A portion of the proclamation states the crime of domestic violence “violates an individual’s privacy and dignity, security and humanity.”

It goes on to identify the fact that “it is battered women themselves who have been in the forefront of efforts to bring peace and equality to the home.”

According to literature available from Shelter From Violence, domestic violence can be identified as verbal and physical abuse, monitoring and controlling an individual’s actions, destruction of property, and sexual abuse.

The Darke County shelter provides advocates as well as emergency assistance with housing.

Sonner will be available to provide information about the local shelter’s efforts to combat domestic violence from 3-6 p.m. today (Friday) in the back lobby of The Coffee Pot on Broadway in Greenville.

For more information, contact Shelter From Violence by calling 937-548-2020. The calls are answered 24 hours a day and are confidential.

County commissioners on Wednesday signed a proclamation in observance of National Domestic Violence Month. Front row, left to right, Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. Back row. Darke County Sheriff Sgt. Tony Royer, and representatives from the Darke County Shelter From Violence Shelter Katrina Angle, coordinator Annie Sonner, Paula Harman, and Traci Riley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_DV-Month-Proclamation-jpg.jpg County commissioners on Wednesday signed a proclamation in observance of National Domestic Violence Month. Front row, left to right, Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Mike Rhoades. Back row. Darke County Sheriff Sgt. Tony Royer, and representatives from the Darke County Shelter From Violence Shelter Katrina Angle, coordinator Annie Sonner, Paula Harman, and Traci Riley. Susan Hartley | DarkeCountyMedia.com