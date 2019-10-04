Browns Backers’ visit Head Start

UNION CITY, Ohio — Three representatives from the Union City Browns Backers gathered once again with the Head Start students at the EUM Church on Thursday morning.

Scott Stahl, Nancy Snyder and Sherry Deubner of the Browns Backers interacted with the children, giving them tips on how to be fit and stay active and showing them how to do a couple of Browns ‘cheers.’

Stahl, founder of the Browns Backers, read the book “My Dad” to them as it was Dads on Tuesday Day at the school.

The trio then presented the youngsters with a bowling game, complete with letters and pins; a numbers game with Browns Backers bean bags; a big rubber ball for them to sit on and stabilize their core muscles; and Cleveland Browns lanyards and bumper stickers.

The Browns Backers have been doing this sort of service for the Head Start in Union City for several years, and it appears to be appreciated, with the smiles that the children give back.

Scott Stahl, Nancy Snyder and Sherry Deubner visited the Head Start in Union City once again, this time to present the class with special gifts. They also interacted with the children during their stay. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_BROWNSBACKERS-READING.jpg Scott Stahl, Nancy Snyder and Sherry Deubner visited the Head Start in Union City once again, this time to present the class with special gifts. They also interacted with the children during their stay.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

