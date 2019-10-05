MSB gives to BBBS

GREENVILLE – Mercer Savings Bank recently made a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke Counties. The donation consisted of generous donations on behalf of the bank’s employees during their Mission Giving Campaign. “The continued support we receive from Mercer Savings Bank is appreciated beyond words. With this donation we will be able to continue to serve the children in need of a mentor in the Darke County community,” stated Jennifer Bruns, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s Executive Director.

Youth mentoring programs, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. By providing support, enriching activities, positive role models, and encouraging educational success, children enrolled are more likely to achieve success in life and more prepared for adulthood. The goal is to teach these children, through their relationship with their mentor, skills in managing life and steer them toward a healthy and productive future.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. If you would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can defend the potential of a child in need, contact the local agency at (937) 492-7611, (937) 547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.