APL hosts October events

ARCANUM – The newest program at the APL has started off on the right (and left) foot. The Roaming Readers Walking Club meets on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. for a 30-minute walk. The sessions will continue through Nov. 11. This drop-in program is a great opportunity to meet new people, get some exercise, and have some fun. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

The popular StoryTime will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. This drop-in program for preschoolers includes stories, songs, crafts, and lots of fun. Also on Tuesdays is the afterschool program for children in grades K-6. The Explorer’s Club meets from 3:45–4:30 p.m. and provides a chance for kids to have a snack, make a craft, play games, and hang out with friends. This is also a drop-in program.

An adult coloring session will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. Drop in to enjoy a relaxing session of coloring, beverages, and community. Supplies are provided.

The book club will be meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Newcomers are always welcome to join the discussion and to pick up the next selection.

The library will be presenting a mini-garden workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. No registration is needed for this event, but patrons are asked to bring their own mini container. Plants and décor will be provided.

The next installment of the Brew Review series will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be local beers. Patrons need to pre-register for this event as space is limited.

As a reminder, the library now has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for check-out to adult patrons.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484, and found at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.