Pumpkin Show parade

BRADFORD – The Bradford Pumpkin Show invites all Hometown Heroes to be the special guests at the Extravaganza Parade on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. All former and present military personnel are invited. They would like to honor you in the parade and thank you for your past and present service to the United States.

Please contact Debbie Richard at (937) 448-2845 or email drichard2@woh.rr.com.

In addition to Hometown Heroes, the parade will feature fire trucks from area villages, antique cars, floats, drill teams and much more.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact Richard. There is no fee to participate.