Three injured in crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – Three people were reported injured Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash closed down State Route 571 west and left multiple residences in the area without power. At approximately 5:42 a.m., Union City Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of State Route 571 West in reference to an injury crash with power lines down.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southeast on State Route 571 when the driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle leaving the right side of the roadway, striking and breaking off a utility pole before coming to rest in the front lawn of a private residence located at 1643 State Route 571. Downed power lines from the crash stretched across State Route 571 leaving both lanes of travel closed to traffic and multiple residences in the area without power for several hours while repairs were being made.

The female driver of the Equinox, as well as her front seat adult female passenger and her back seat juvenile passenger, were all treated on the scene by Union City Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for their injuries. The condition of all three involved in the crash remains unknown at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Three people were transported to Wayne HealthCare following an early morning single-vehicle crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_singl-car-crash-2-web.jpg Three people were transported to Wayne HealthCare following an early morning single-vehicle crash. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com