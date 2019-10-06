Coin collecting at library

GREENVILLE – Numismatics is the study and collection of coins and currency. Collecting interesting coins has been a popular pastime throughout history as it is a tangible and nostalgic link to the past.

John Magoteaux is a member of the Darke County Coin Club who will share his knowledge on this fascinating subject including the history of currency, WWII paper money, the significance of the coins in your pocket, and what collectors collect.

Join the Greenville Public Library on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. for this free family-friendly talk.