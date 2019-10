NEW MADISON – On Nov. 11, the New Madison Laroy Faurst American Legion Auxiliary is having its annual Veteran’s Day Bean Supper. The supper begins at 4:30 p.m. Monetary donations are appreciated for the meal.

The annual flag burning is at 3 p.m. Old Flags may be dropped off at the Legion at any time, 242 Fayette St., New Madison. There is a box behind the Legion at the door.