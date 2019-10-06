United Way increases support

GREENVILLE – United Way Executive Director Christy Bugher joined the Empowering After School Program second and fourth graders during their first day of tutoring at Greenville Elementary School. She presented the United Way’s first quarterly check for 2019-20, a major increase in the organization’s support for the Empowering program. Receiving the check was Empowering Greenville Program Coordinator Kay Sloat.

“This is a great program,” Bugher said. “I’m glad we were able to not only continue our support, but to increase it as well.” This is Empowering Darke County Youth’s fourth year as a United Way Partner Agency.

With the support and help of Greenville personnel, Sloat has developed binders and learning material for all grades, and designated specific days for elementary grades in order to better focus on student individual needs. “We needed to have support materials that would challenge the students, regardless of where they were in the learning curve for their grade.” Students needing the most help have step-by-step reading and math goals they can reach at their own speed. Students needing less help have the ability to reach their grade level earlier and graduate out of the program, making it possible to better focus on the students coming in throughout the year.

“This is a win-win program,” said Bob Robinson, Empowering executive director. “We are addressing different student learning levels as they work on their individual packets. It allows us to provide the best support possible for each student,” he continued. “Kay spent pretty much the entire summer putting this plan together… and it’s working! We can now more easily track every student’s progress in reading, comprehension and math.”

Robinson added he is “extremely grateful” for the United Way support. “Our very first year, Christy and the United Way were there for us. Three years later they are still providing the major support for our program. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them. I can’t thank them enough!”

Empowering Darke County Youth is now working with Ansonia Local Schools in establishing a program on their campus. Through its After School and Summer programs, Empowering tutors and volunteers have provided over 15,000 hours of academic support to nearly 700 students throughout Darke County.

Empowering needs the community to help its kids succeed. Get more information on how by contacting Empowering Facebook or emailing empoweringyouth101@gmail.com. Donations may be sent to Empowering Darke County Youth, PO Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331,

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.