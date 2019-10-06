FM plans conferences

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe will hold Parent Teacher Conferences on Nov. 6 and 7, at the school. Meeting times are Nov. 6 from 4:15-7:45 p.m. and Nov. 7 from noon-7 p.m. for the elementary school and Nov. 6 from 3:15-6:45 p.m. and Nov. 7 from noon- 7 p.m. for the middle/high school.

There will be a two hour early dismissal on Nov. 6.

To schedule an appointment, call the middle/high school at 947-1328. The elementary will be using the same online scheduler that was used last year. Please log on to the following website to schedule your conference for elementary students, https://pickatime.com/client?ven=11612227.