Medicare seminar

GREENVILLE – Oakley Place Assisted Living and Buckeye Home Health Care are pleased to announce a free informational seminar on understanding your Medicare Benefits and Open Enrollment. The open enrollment period spans from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Guest Speaker, OSHIIP Representative, Lisa Adler-Bacon, will be on hand to explain various options for Medicare eligible individuals and answer any questions you may have. Open enrollment begins October 15. Educating one’s self is crucial for to make an informed decisions about which plan(s) will best meet your individual needs or the needs of your loved ones.

The seminar will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m. at Oakley Place Assisted Living, 1275 Northview Dr. Greenville. Seating is limited. RSVP no later than Oct. 11, to Sandy Baker, (937) 423-1012. Light refreshments will be provided.