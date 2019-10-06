Children injured after being run over

ARCANUM – A young child was injured Saturday morning after being run over on a private farm outside of Arcanum. At approximately 10:41 a.m., Arcanum Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 7400 block of Hogpath Road in regards to a child ran over by a vehicle.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 10-year-old boy was sitting on the rear bumper of a red 1974 Step Van used for farm use while his father, 44-year-old Joshua Lavy of Arcanum, was backing the vehicle out of a barn located at 7401 Hogpath. While backing the vehicle from the barn onto uneven ground, the boy fell off the rear bumper and his legs were run over by the tandem wheels. The young child was treated on the scene by Arcanum Rescue prior to being transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

A 10-year-old child was injured after being run over at a farm outside of Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_child-runover-1-w.jpg A 10-year-old child was injured after being run over at a farm outside of Arcanum. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com