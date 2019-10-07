Local families, youth enjoy Party in the Park

GREENVILLE — Recovery and Wellness’s Prevention Specialists and Teen Leaders for We Are the Majority recently hosted a Glow in the Darke, Party in the Park event, to raise awareness and celebrate the stance students are taking to say “no” to drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

As concerns continue with some individuals making risky decisions, a majority of teens are not using and are paving the way to a brighter future.

There was much brightness on the night of Saturday, Oct. 5 as students glowed bright green and purple, with glow sticks, glow in the dark shirts, dancing with glow balloons, footballs, and playing other games at the Yolo Urban Park in Greenville. It is becoming quite a popular stance for teens to be the generation “Done with Drugs.”

Teens are leading the way to educate and offer alternative activities for younger peers in the community. They are loud and proud and their voices are being heard.

BMF Fitness was the DJ for the night with equipment donated by Caleb Custer, DJ 911 and funding support was provided by the United Way.

For more information regarding how to get involved with WATM, contact Kelly Harrison at kharrison@rwcohio.org or Ashley Stonerock at astonerock@rwcohio.org, join the Darke County We Are The Majority FB page or follow darkecounty_wearethemajority on Instagram.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Majority-Glow-Party-.jpg