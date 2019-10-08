OhioCrypto website suspended

COLUMBUS – In a meeting of the State Board of Deposit, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced the immediate suspension of the OhioCrypto.com website.

At the recommendation of Treasurer Sprague, the State Board of Deposit has asked the Ohio Attorney General for a formal opinion on whether the payment method facilitated by the program’s third-party processor constitutes a “financial transaction device” under Ohio law.

“It is vital that Ohio explores innovative, new technologies and processes that continue to drive Ohio into the future,” said Treasurer Sprague. “However, we must make sure any new processes that are implemented, such as OhioCrypto.com, are established in accordance with Ohio law.”

Since Treasurer Sprague took office in January, his staff has been reviewing the creation and operation of OhioCrypto.com. Based on this internal review, the Ohio Treasurer’s office believes the third-party payment processor, BitPay, is functioning as a “financial transaction device” and, therefore, should have been selected through a competitive selection process and authorized by the State Board of Deposit (Ohio Revised Code §113.40).

“As Ohio Treasurer, it’s my job to provide trusted stewardship and protection of Ohio’s tax dollars, and to follow the laws of this state,” Sprague said. “Until a formal opinion is issued by the Attorney General, I feel it is prudent to suspend the website.”