DCCA hosts Ghost Walks

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts’ annual Ghost Walk fundraiser has expanded to include a walk at Greenville Union Cemetery in addition to their traditional Downtown Greenville Walk. Initiated last Halloween season, the Cemetery Ghost Walk was quite successful in spite of rainy weather, so DCCA officials decided to once again host the ghostly trek at Greenville Union Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 27 and on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. The Cemetery Ghost Walk will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds. The Downtown Greenville walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, leaving from Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, many of the tales to be spun are based on stories collected by Arcanum-area resident Rita Arnold which tell of local ghostly encounters; some of the bizarre tales are based upon famous figures from Darke County’s past, while other spooky stories have been gathered from contributors wanting to share their experiences with the unknown. “This fun-filled fundraiser is appropriate for all ages; the stories can give you the chills, but are still not too scary for children who are old enough to enjoy a long walk in the dark,” Ms. Jordan said. “Additionally, the proceeds help underwrite great programs like DCCA’s Arts In Education series which takes professional artists to perform for students in every grade of all local public schools, as well as DCCA’s Family Theatre Series providing local families to enjoy high quality theatrical performances at a ticket price of just $5,” she continued.

The Downtown Ghost Walk will be held regardless of weather conditions; if seriously inclement weather occurs, the stories will be told at St. Clair Memorial Hall. However, no appropriate alternative site is available at the cemetery; therefore bad weather will force a cancellation of the Cemetery Ghost Walk. Additionally, since the Ghost Walks travel over uneven terrain and in dimly lighted areas, DCCA officials suggest participants might want to carry a flashlight to help light their paths.

Tickets for the Downtown Ghost Walk and the Cemetery Ghost Walk cost $10 each; however, tickets for the two Walks are not interchangeable. While advance tickets for the Cemetery Walk are only available on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org and by contacting DCCA at (937) 547-0908 or dcca@darkecountyarts.org as well as at Greenville Public Library, tickets to the Downtown Walk can also be purchased at Ann’s Gifts, Readmore’s Hallmark, and Darke County Visitors Bureaus Welcome Center in downtown Greenville. Tickets for the Downtown Walk will be sold at the door at St. Clair Memorial Hall; entry to the Cemetery Ghost Walk will be at the North Main Street Greenville Union Cemetery entrance where tickets may be purchased immediately prior to the event.