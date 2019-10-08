Driver avoids serious injury

ANSONIA – A driver was able to avoid serious injury Monday afternoon after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. At approximately 2:40 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 5400 block of Beamsville Union City Road in reference to a rollover crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue 2001 GMC Sonoma, operated by 22-year-old Travis Gregory of Greenville, was traveling eastbound on Beamsville Union City Road when Gregory failed to maintain reasonable control of his vehicle. Gregory drifted off the right side of the roadway overcorrected then went off the left side of the road rolling the truck at least once before coming to rest on its top

Gregory was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Travis Gregory lost control of his vehicle and ended upside down on Beamsville Union City Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_rollover-crash-w.jpg Travis Gregory lost control of his vehicle and ended upside down on Beamsville Union City Road. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com