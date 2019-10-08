4-H display at WMPL

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is celebrating National 4-H week, Oct. 6–12, by displaying projects from the local 4-H club, Versailles Busy Beavers.

They have many talented young people in the 4-H community. Numerous projects are on display throughout the library until Oct. 17. The Busy Beavers do all kinds of projects. This year along with their general projects, they had sheep, rabbits, turkeys, chickens, dairy, and beef.

Some of the projects featured in the display are self-determined, woodworking, cooking, guinea pigs, exploring outdoors, First Aid and kitchen chemistry. Many of these projects have won ribbons and trophies. Eight members went to the State Fair with their projects, with one receiving “Outstanding of the Day”. The Busy Beavers received 15 rosettes on the county level.

Versailles Busy Beavers has seven advisors and 50 members, 13 of those members are Cloverbuds. Cloverbuds are the youngest members ages 5 to 8. If you are interested in knowing more about the Versailles Busy Beavers, there are flyers located at the desk at the library or call 526-5188.

Questions about this display or to find out about displaying personal collections or your organizations, please contact Betty at 526-3416. Check the library website for upcoming programs events at www.worch.lib.oh.us