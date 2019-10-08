Crews battling four-alarm fire at Versailles Inn

VERSAILLES – Several area fire departments are battling a four-alarm fire at Versailles Inn.

The fire was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m.Tuesday.

As of 8:30 p.m. fire crews from Fort Loramie, Covington and Russia were assisting Versailles Fire Department.

There were six guests and 13 employees inside at the time the fire began. All guests were relocated and no injuries were reported.

A DarkeCountyMedia.com reporter on the scene said an additional ladder truck from Burketsville Fire had been requested to assist with the blaze.

The historic Inn is located at 21 W. Main St., Versailles.

DarkeCountyMedia.com will update as soon as additional information is available.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Versailles-Fire-.jpg