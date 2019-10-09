Brewing history program to be held at Worch

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is thrilled to announce that it has teamed up with Endless Pint Brewing to host Brewing History and Evolution with Tyler Buehler.

Come in on Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., to learn about brewing history and evolution in the USA. Buehler will talk about our culture as a whole, the brewing industry and how they have become intertwined over the years. In the USA, both culture and brewing evolved together. There were times where a drastic change in one influenced the other very significantly.

Registration is required for this event and you must be 21+ to attend. To sign up or for more information about this or anything else happening at the library, call (937) 526-3416 or visit the library website at www.worch.lib.oh.us.