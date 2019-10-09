Chess master Vehre at WMPL

VERSAILLES – Worch Library Chess Club is hosting chess master John Vehre on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 3:15 p.m.

Vehre will join the after school chess club to help show strategies and to play those who attend. This will be a great opportunity to improve your skills and learn new moves.

Chess Club is for all age players. Bring your friends and test your skills. If interested in chess but cannot make it at this time we will have a survey to fill out to help us decide on an evening Chess Club.

For more information on this program or any other library program call 937-526-3416 or visit www.worch.lib.oh.us.