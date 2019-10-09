Garst hosts map program

GREENVILLE – On Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., Garst Museum welcomes Dave Heckaman and Dr. David Cox. They will present a program about a map of the streets, blocks, and buildings built in 1793 by Anthony Wayne’s U.S. Army at Greenville. The presenters found this map in 2014 in the Wayne Papers at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. They will compare the newly discovered map with early descriptions and other maps made at the time. Locations of buildings and streets will be suggested by showing an overlay of the recent find from 1793 on a present-day map of Greenville.

The United States Army was headquartered in Greenville from 1793-1796. Arranged in city blocks and surrounded by eight enormous redoubts, the encampment housed over 3,000 people and was the home, supply base, and training center of Wayne’s Legion during the Fallen Timbers campaign. It covered over fifty acres and was the largest wooden stockade fortification in the United States, stretching 600 by 300 yards. Constructed over three weeks in November 1793, the fortified encampment housed troops until its abandonment in late spring 1797. What new information has come to light? Find out at Garst Museum on Oct. 20.

All lectures are free and open to the public. However, regular admission will apply to tour Garst Museum, which includes the outstanding National Annie Oakley Center and Crossroads of Destiny along with the Lowell Thomas, Keepers of Freedom, and Longtown exhibits. Funding for this program was made possible by the Harry D. Stephens Memorial Foundation.