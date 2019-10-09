Conservation Kids after-school program planned

GREENVILLE – Kids can change the world. At this free after-school program, kids will learn all about environmental sustainability. The more educated children become, the better they can understand the world around them and how their actions affect it. “Conservation Kids” will take place the first Tuesday of each month from 4:15-5:30 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center and will explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting. Adventure awaits. Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. This program is for children ages 8-11.

Upcoming dates are Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

For more information, contact the parks at infor@darkecountyparks.org or 937-548-0165.

Registration is required and can be completed by visiting http://www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.