Propane leak reported after rollover

HOLLANSBURG – A driver suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning after striking two utility poles and a propane tank before the vehicle he was operating rolled and came to rest on its side. At approximately 8:33 a.m., emergency personnel from the Hollansburg Fire Department responded with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Township Fire and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 900 block of Hollansburg-Arcanum Road in regards to a rollover accident with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a GMC Envoy was traveling eastbound on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road when the driver admitted to reaching for a cell phone causing him to lose control of his vehicle and veering off the left side of the roadway and striking two utility poles. The driver overcorrected, crossed back and off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and once again crossing off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle entered into a private lawn located at 990 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road before hitting a propane tank at the rear of the residence knocking it onto its side. The vehicle then rolled at least once before coming to rest on its side.

A leak was discovered coming from the damaged propane tank prompting firefighters to apply water to the tank in an attempt to not only cool the tank but to help any escaping gas to further dissipate. The decision to allow the tank to bleed out completely was made while firefighters monitored the situation.

The male driver of the Envoy was treated by Tri-Village Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Darke County Deputies do believe speed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of this Envoy damaged a propane tank, which prompted firefighters to cool the tank and help dissipate escaping gas. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_propane-rollover-w.jpg The driver of this Envoy damaged a propane tank, which prompted firefighters to cool the tank and help dissipate escaping gas. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com