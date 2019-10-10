AARC artist reception set for Saturday

LYNN, Ind. – On Oct. 12, the Art Association of Randolph County will be having an open house/reception for the artists that participated in the recent Plein Air Paint Out in Lynn, Ind.

Purchase awards will be announced and the remaining pieces will be for sale in silent auction format. The reception will take place at the Old Methodist Church at 212 East Church St., Lynn, Ind. from 6-8 p.m.

Come see the artwork and meet the artists.