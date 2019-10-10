Vocational scholarships applications available

DARKE COUNTY – Graduates of Versailles High School or Greenville High School who are currently enrolled in a vocational program may apply for a $1,500 scholarship from the Darke County Foundation. Applicants must be seeking a technical/associate degree or certification that requires a two-year course of study or less. Students with B or C grades are encouraged to apply.

Scholarship is provided by the Schipfer Family Fund of the Darke County Foundation; current Schipfer scholars are not eligible. To confirm your eligibility or to request an application, contact the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or (937) 548-4673.