Plein Air Paint Out a success

LYNN, Ind. – The Art Association of Randolph County held its Plein Air Paint Out in Lynn, Ind. on Oct. 5. Professional artists from around the region came together to capture a beautiful fall day.

The mediums included oils, watercolors and pastels. Artists participating were Margie Prim, Muncie; Carol Strock Wasson, Union City; Sheryl Thurston, Lynn; Lawrence Sexton, Richmond; Patrick Kluesner, Anderson; Phillip Erbaugh, Brookville, Ohio; Kathy German, Ohio; and Mark Hawk, Ohio.