Scooter crash injures man

HOLLANSBURG – A Hollansburg man was flown from the scene of an accident Wednesday evening after being thrown from a gas-powered scooter while riding it on the roadway. At approximately 7:07 p.m., emergency personnel from the Hollansburg Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with the New Madison Fire Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 300 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in regards to an adult male who fell off of a scooter and was unconscious.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that 50-year-old Christopher Siegrist of Hollansburg was traveling west on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road on a red 1987 Snap-On Go-Ped when he lost control and was thrown from the scooter. Siegrist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being flown by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.
The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.