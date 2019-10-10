Scooter crash injures man

HOLLANSBURG – A Hollansburg man was flown from the scene of an accident Wednesday evening after being thrown from a gas-powered scooter while riding it on the roadway. At approximately 7:07 p.m., emergency personnel from the Hollansburg Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with the New Madison Fire Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 300 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in regards to an adult male who fell off of a scooter and was unconscious.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that 50-year-old Christopher Siegrist of Hollansburg was traveling west on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road on a red 1987 Snap-On Go-Ped when he lost control and was thrown from the scooter. Siegrist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue before being flown by MedFlight to Kettering Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

MedFlight responded to the scene to transport Christopher Siegrist to Kettering Medical Center. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_med-flight-evening-w.jpg MedFlight responded to the scene to transport Christopher Siegrist to Kettering Medical Center. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com A Hollansburg man was riding a Snap-On Go-Ped scooter when he lost control and was thrown from the scooter. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_scooter-crash-2-w.jpg A Hollansburg man was riding a Snap-On Go-Ped scooter when he lost control and was thrown from the scooter. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com