Little Miss and Master named

BRADFORD – Two royalty contests were held Wednesday evening at the Bradford Pumpkin Show, but the first had family and friends on the edge of their seats for hours waiting for the results to be announced. The first crowns at stake were those for Little Miss and Master Pumpkin.

Thirteen girls and seven boys between the ages of two and five competed for the titles.

Although the Little Miss and Master Pumpkin pageant was held earlier in the day, the contestants had to wait until after the parade to learn the results. The 2019 Little Miss Pumpkin is Ella Whitmer, age 5, daughter of Kevin and Julie Whitmer, of Greenville. The Little Master Pumpkin is Brady Szilagyi, age 5, son of Ashley Floyd and Aaron Szilagyi, of Bradford. In keeping with this year’s theme, Fall into Christmas, Whitmer dressed like a Christmas tree and Szilagyi dressed like Buddy the Elf. Whitmer also won best costume for girls and had the first place float.

First runners-up were Cori Jo Bates, age 4, daughter of Charli Bates and Brian Bates, of Bradford, and Kaige Woodruff, age 3, son of Ryan and Heavenly Woodruff, of Bradford. Woodruff also won best costume for boys and Bates earned second place float. The second runners-up were Larkyn Claywell, age 3, daughter of Jason and Brittanie Claywell, of Greenville, and Killian Garvey, age 4, son of Amber Dross and Justin Garvey, of Bradford. Oakley Cochran, age 4, daughter of Emily Welch and Freddy Cochran, of Bradford, had the third place float.

Additional contestants were Easton Brubaker (2), Emmet Clark (4), Mason Rismiller (5), Evan Whitmer (2), Aubrie Atchley (2), Addalyn Grant (5), Avery Kay Hartman (3), Aryah Lear (4), Violet Moore (2), Esmé Nagle (2), Addison Pitman (3), Lillian Rank (2), and Ainsley Yingst (3).

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

