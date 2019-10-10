Arcanum king, queen named

ARCANUM – Arcanum hosted Ansonia for its homecoming game Oct. 4. The homecoming ceremony took place at the football field prior to the game. This year’s king and queen are Cori Ross and Madison Magnani.

A parade was also held prior to the game on Thursday, which was followed by a powder puff game and boys’ volleyball match. This year’s homecoming dance theme was Night on the Nile.

Serving on this year’s homecoming court were seniors Cory Ross, Carson Magnani, Austen Cutarelli, Jayden Heltsley, Grant Delk, J.T. Whittaker, Camille Pohl, Ellie Kubik, Audrey Heiser, Audrey Ball, Gracie Garno, Madison Magnani, juniors Nick Fry and Eva Siculan, sophomores Brennen Troutwine and Taylor Gray, and freshmen Garrett Garno and Reece Blinn. The prince and princess was Grant Pohlman and Catie Painting.