Versailles FFA fruit sales begin Friday

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA fruit sales are set to begin Oct. 11 and will continue through Nov. 12. The Versailles FFA will be purchasing their products from the same vendors as in the past. This year the Versailles FFA will be selling Ohio Red Delicious Apples, Ohio Gold Delicious Apples, Ohio Gala, Ohio Fuji Apples, Ohio Apple Mix (Red, Gold Delicious and Fuji), Navel Oranges, Pink Grapefruit, Clementine “cuties”, mixed fruit (Navels, Clementine, Pink Grapefruit, and Ohio Red Delicious Apples), mixed fruits/peanuts decorative basket, and D’Anjou Pears. All fruit will be sold in full boxes, half boxes, and fourth boxes.

A variety of additional products are available, including nuts, meats and cheeses. Contact an FFA member or the school for a complete list. Local honey from FFA member Phillip Grogean is also available. His honey serves as his Supervised Agriculture Experience Project. The honey available includes 8-ounce and 20-ounce mugs.

Due to the Greening Disease in Florida no Tangelos are available this year.

They require all orders be pre-paid.

If you have any questions or would like to purchase any product, contact any Versailles FFA member, call the Ag. Department at 526-4427, ext. 3113 and ask for Mrs. Wuebker or 937-526-4427, ext. 3138 and ask for Taylor Bergman or email them at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or taylor.bergman@vtigers.org starting Oct. 11 through Nov. 12.