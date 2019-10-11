Dedicating Little Turtle Island

GREENVILLE – The non-profit group, Friends of the Greenville City Parks, is thrilled to announce that restoration of the Little Turtle Island is complete. The island, named in honor of Chief Little Turtle, is located in the smaller pond near the entrance to the Greenville City Park. A life-size bronze sculpture of Chief Little Turtle stands proudly on the island next to a new waterfall built from stamped stone.

The stunning bronze sculpture of the Chief was created by local artist Joshua Shepherd. A true artistic masterpiece, it is very detailed and historically accurate. A plaque installed on the pond bank details Chief Little Turtle’s life and tells of his involvement in the Treaty of Greenville. Little Turtle was one of the most famous Native American military leaders and was a chief of the Miami people. He is held in the hearts of his people, allies, and foes with the greatest of honor and respect for his courageous valor and peacemaking.

Hupmans Lawn Care designed and installed the new island landscape. It includes clump river birch trees, black-eyed Susans, and blue catmint perennials. The waterfall is enhanced with additional rock at the bottom and special lighting. Erosion on the pond banks was addressed by installing 250 tons of riprap stone. Dead trees were removed and new Autumn Blaze maple trees were planted on the bank. All of these improvements have helped create another beautiful setting in the Greenville Park for everyone to enjoy.

The Friends of the Greenville City Parks received a generous grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that funded the restoration. Other donations large and small were received from those who wished to help. The Coppock Hole Foundation, a longtime supporter of community beautification projects, provided another sizeable donation for this restoration. Many hours of planning went into the project, which was managed by local contractor Tom Lucas. Tom volunteered to work with Hupmans Lawn Care and Piqua Crane Co. to plan the logistics of moving equipment and supplies to the site. Each step of the project was planned out to minimize the time and cost of the restoration.

To thank all those involved who donated time, money, and services, a dedication of the Little Turtle Island will take place on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. State Senator Matt Huffman will speak along with other invited guests. The dedication will be held on the pond bank. Please bring your own lawn chair. Parking is available in the lot beside the band shell. In case of rain, shelter house #4 near the horseshoe courts, will be used.