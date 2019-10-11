Reda & Friends anniversary

GREENVILLE – One year ago, Reda Sullenbarger of Greenville reached retirement age and followed her dream of providing an affordable means for the people of Darke County and surrounding areas to be able to travel and see our great country.

She partnered with Diamond Tours of Fort Myers, Fla. and launched Reda & Friends Travel Group which organizes and leads guided bus trips from Greenville. As this is a not-for-profit group, the prices are more affordable for senior citizens and anyone wishing to take a vacation. She offered two trips in 2019. A sold out bus traveled to Branson, Mo. in June where the group saw seven shows and enjoyed the many sights of Branson. In December, another sold out bus will visit New Orleans where they will see the French Quarter, tour a plantation, and see the many sights of the city.

Reda & Friends has two trips scheduled for 2020. The group will travel to Washington, D.C. on March 27-31, 2020 in hopes of seeing some cherry blossoms. They will travel to Mount Rushmore, The Badlands, and Black Hills of South Dakota from Oct. 3-11, 2020 where they will see the many sights and enjoy some fall scenery.

Ms. Sullenbarger thanks all the people who traveled to Branson with her on the inaugural trip and those signed up for future trips. Her goal of meeting new friends through travel is being realized. She also thanks the Brethren Retirement Community for allowing the travelers to park at their facility and leave from there. She intends to make a donation to the Resident’s Fund of the BRC with any monies left over after expenses are met.

If you are interested in the 2020 trips or any future trips that may be planned, she can be reached at (937) 548-4625 or a flyer can be viewed at www.GroupTrips.com/RedaandFriends.