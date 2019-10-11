Guild hosts art workshops

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Art Guild is excited to offer three all-day workshops this fall for beginners and experienced adult artists (this includes high school students). All three workshops are open to the public as well as our members.

The first workshop a, “Beginner’s Watercolor Class,” is on Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – painting flowers with Rusty Hardin. If you ever wanted to try watercolor without spending lots of money on supplies, here is your opportunity. All supplies are provided by the Greenville Art Guild at the workshop. Absolutely no experience is needed for this class. Rusty is an experienced instructor who is easy to follow and offers individual assistance, as time permits. The cost is $10 and your registration will be official when they receive your information and the $10 fee in the mail. Find more information about this award winning instructor at www.rustyhardin.com.

The second workshop, “Learning about Collage,” is on Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jane Dippold will teach an exciting and fun collage workshop. They will paint papers in the morning and learn collage with them in the afternoon. All supplies will be provided by the Greenville Art Guild. The cost is $20 and your registration will be complete when they receive your information and a check made out to the Greenville Art Guild. No experience is necessary for this workshop, but register early as class size is limited. Find out more about this award winning instructor at www.janedippold.com.

The third workshop will be a “Watercolor Class” with Rusty Hardin for experienced artists. It will be held on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists are required to bring their own supplies; the cost for this workshop will be $30 for Guild members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration will be complete when they receive your information and a check made out to the Greenville Art Guild.

All workshops will be held at the in the former junior high art room at the rear of Memorial Hall, bring a brown bag lunch as food will not be furnished. Class size is limited in all of these workshops; register early by sending your check to the Greenville Art Guild, PO Box 172, Greenville, OH 45331 along with your name, address and telephone number.

They have been very fortunate to receive grants to help make these workshops affordable to the community. The Guild is grateful to the Ami McClurkin Fund of the Darke County Foundation for its support of the beginner’s watercolor class and the Darke County Endowment for the Arts for its support of the collage workshop. Also, they would like to thank the Greenville City Schools for the use of the space in the former junior high art room in Memorial Hall for these workshops.

Call Marilyn Banks at (937) 423-0630 or Carolyn Armstrong at (937) 526-4192 for more information about any of these workshops.