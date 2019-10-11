Driver falls asleep and crashes

GREENVILLE – A driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel Friday morning colliding with two parked vehicles and multiple signs before coming to rest in the front lawn of a business. At approximately 11:07 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the 800 block of Martin Street in regards to a crash with possible injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a black Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on Martin Street when the driver admittedly fell asleep at the wheel before drifting off the right side of the roadway in the area of 848 Martin. The Nissan struck two vehicles, a silver Chrysler 200 and a black Ford Explorer, parked in a private lot narrowly missing a third. The Chrysler continued west striking multiple signs before coming to rest in the front lawn of a business located at 812 Martin Street only after striking a guide wire to a utility pole.

The female driver of the vehicle was examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The driver escaped injury after falling asleep and crashing into parked cars and signs. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com