Painting fundraiser

,

Participants in the Franklin Monroe FFA fundraiser will be painting the Hello Fall painting.

PITSBURG – Painting Memories has been contacted and agreed to fundraiser for Franklin Monroe FFA. On Friday, Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m., Painting Memories will help participants paint the Hello Fall truck and gourds.

Participants will paint the truck on a 16”x20” stretched canvas. All supplies are included. No experience is necessary.

The class will be held at 7304 Hogpath Road, Greenville and the cost is $38 per person. The FM FFA will receive $10 from each fee paid.

For more information or to register, contact Dana Williams at 937-417-2112. For more information on Painting Memories, visit paintingmemories.net.

