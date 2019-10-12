Author coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE – Doris Gaines Rapp, a retired psychologist and educator, is now enjoying life as a novelist. She’s an Indiana resident and listed as an Indiana Author. She has strong ties to Greenville as her grandparents, Raymond and Bertha Bryson, lived on Fourth Street after moving off the farm. Her ancestors moved to Darke County with the earliest settlers.

Rapp’s latest book, Tucker McBride, is her ninth novel. Tucker McBride, based on the antics of her husband at age 12 in Elkhart County, Ind. is both fun and inspirational. Teens through grandparents report they enjoy it.

Rapp will be in Greenville signing copies of her latest book at Bread of Life Bookstore on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. The bookstore is located at 533 S. Broadway and can be contacted at (937) 547-1132 for more information.