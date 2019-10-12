Ansonia homecoming set

ANSONIA – Ansonia High School will hold its homecoming festivities the week of Oct. 14-19. The annual event will culminate with the football game and king and queen crowning on Friday night and the homecoming dance on Saturday. This year’s theme is A Homecoming Luau. Arcanum will host Cross County Conference rival Covington for the homecoming football game.

This year’s homecoming king and queen candidates and class representatives are seniors Daphne Kies, Mercedes Geesaman, Olivia Wright, Madison Doss, Trevor Martin-Hamilton, Julie Oswalt, Hunter Buckingham, Ethan Setser, Matthew Farrier, Logan Alexander, Brock Shellhaas, Grace Dapore, juniors Connor Stachler and Hannah Hartzell, sophomores Alyssa Noggler and Kolton Young, and freshmen Kadyn Edwards and Ariya Wickham.