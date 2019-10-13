BBBS and Empowering team up

GREENVILLE – Again this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will be partnering with Empowering Darke County Youth during the 2019-2020 school year to provide after-school support for area youth. Both agencies are 501(c)3 non-profit United Way partners. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Empowering Darke County Youth’s mission is to provide after-school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of strong students for a strong community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters offers after-school mentoring programs at Ansonia, Greenville, and Versailles Schools in Darke County. Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment where high school students volunteer to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high school students, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. The agency will be utilizing the Peace Education Foundation’s “Peace Works” curriculum which focuses on violence prevention, social & emotional development, conflict resolution, mediation skills, character & values, and bullying prevention. Empowering Darke County Youth conducts daily After School tutoring programs at Greenville Elementary and Middle School and a twice a week program at Ansonia Local Schools. Its Summer Tutoring programs are open to all Darke County students. Academic tutoring is provided by college, high school, and adult volunteers under the supervision of experienced Empowering supervisors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and Empowering Darke County Youth will combine their efforts at Greenville City Schools twice a month to empower the potential of students through mentoring, tutoring, reading, and fun activities. Mentoring and tutoring programs are widespread components of many after-school programs, and studies prove that children who spend time with positive role models are more likely to become healthy, productive adults. Both programs offer free services for students and school districts, and are supported by United Way, grants, personal and business donations, sponsorships, and fundraisers.

If you would like to enroll a child or become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or learn more about how you can make a difference in a child’s life with Big Brothers Big Sisters, contact the local agency at (937) 492-7611, (937) 547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information. If you would like to support Empowering Darke County Youth’s mission to help students struggling with their academics, go to its website, www.countynewsonline.org, Facebook page, or email empoweringyouth101@gmail.com.