GREENVILLE – The Road Hogg MC’s fifth annual Feed a Veteran food drive will be held Nov. 3 at the Traffic Circle in downtown Greenville. They will be accepting all donations, including, but not limited to, canned food items, whole hams and turkeys. The event starts and 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

The food collected will be presented to VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville.