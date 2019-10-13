Aliens invade library

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library has been invaded by aliens. One of them is a slippery fellow and is hiding in the library. Come in throughout the month of October to find him to get your name in a drawing to win a great prize.

On Oct. 26, come in to the library between 12 and 1:30 p.m., to check out Area 51 (001.94) and the aliens contained there. Make your credentials, before visiting the library’s Area 51 (001.94), and make sure to wear your costume, maybe the alien won’t recognize you.

Anyone attending the event will get their name in for a drawing for two COSI tickets.

For more information on this program or any other library program, call (937) 526-3416 or visit www.worch.lib.oh.us.